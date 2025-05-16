Rolls-Royce presents cheque to 2024 House Charity, the Aldingbourne Trust

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presented a cheque for over £23,000 to Aldingbourne Trust, its House Charity for 2024. The funds were raised by staff at the Home of Rolls-Royce, through numerous individual endeavours and team events.

During a visit from the Rolls-Royce Team, clients from the Trust, which supports 1,500 people with learning disabilities and autism, enjoyed rides in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Among the Aldingbourne Trust’s wide range of social enterprises, training opportunities and other activities, clients learn woodworking skills using reclaimed materials, some donated by Rolls-Royce. As a thank-you gift for the company’s support, they designed and made a beautiful model motor car, which will be proudly displayed at the marque’s Global Headquarters at Goodwood.

The money raised by Rolls-Royce staff will help fund the charity’s life-changing work, supporting adults with autism, Down Syndrome and other learning disabilities to lead enriched, fulfilling lives through education, training and specialist care. The charity focuses on building strong partnerships with local businesses and employers to create real opportunities for clients to contribute to their communities.

Abigail Rowe, Head of Fundraising at Aldingbourne Trust, said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the Rolls-Royce team, and we’re incredibly grateful for all their hard work and enthusiasm. This wonderful donation will make a real difference to so many lives. Together, we’ve shown how meaningful support can create lasting, positive change, and we’re truly inspired by Rolls-Royce’s commitment to our cause. On behalf of all those who will benefit from this generous support, a truly heartfelt thank you.”

The Rolls-Royce House Charity for 2025 is Dementia Support at Sage House, which brings together a range of vital services for people living with dementia under one roof at Sage House in Tangmere, West Sussex, just a few minutes from the Home of Rolls-Royce.

“We were delighted to present a cheque for the funds raised in 2024 on behalf of Aldingbourne Trust, which is based very close to the Home of Rolls-Royce and does amazing work supporting people with learning disabilities and autism through social enterprise and training. We were extremely touched by their ‘thank-you’ gift to us of a model motor car, made in reclaimed wood by some of the Trust’s clients. Our House Charity initiative has been running since the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood opened in 2003, raising vital funds for a host of local charities and community organisations. We’re already hard at work raising money for this year’s House Charity, Dementia Support at Sage House, and are proud to uphold the long Rolls-Royce tradition of making a positive impact locally.”

Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations and Heritage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars