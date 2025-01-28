Rolls-Royce staff select dementia support at Sage House as their 2025 house charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to announce that its new House Charity for 2025 is Dementia Support at Sage House. The charity brings a range of vital support, guidance and care services for people living with dementia together under one roof at Sage House in Tangmere, West Sussex, just a few minutes from the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

Founded in 2014 by a group of local people with personal experience of dementia in their own families, the charity works closely with the NHS, West Sussex County Council and other statutory, voluntary and charitable organisations.

The premises, opened in 2018, provides a warm, inclusive and welcoming hub for dementia support services. Since then, they have made a real difference, positively impacting the lives of thousands of families across the county.

Over the past year alone, the charity has supported more than 3,000 people with advice and emotional support, delivered over 3,600 respite sessions for carers and hosted around 600 activities to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

An independent study by the University of Chichester found that people living with dementia who access Sage House report better quality of life, improved wellbeing and greater life satisfaction. By bringing all these essential services together under one roof, it is also helping to save the health and social care economy over £1,700 per person each year.

Sally Tabbner, CEO of Dementia Support said, “We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured that Sage House has been nominated as House Charity of the Year by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. This recognition is a testament to the vital work we do in supporting individuals and families affected by dementia. The partnership with Rolls-Royce will make a tremendous difference, helping us to expand our services, reach more people in need and continue to innovate in dementia care. We are incredibly grateful for their support and excited about the impact we can achieve together in the year ahead.”

Each year, staff at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars choose a new House Charity through a nomination and voting process first established when the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood opened in 2003. They organise fundraising events throughout the year, consistently raising substantial sums for local causes close to their hearts.

During 2024, Rolls-Royce staff raised money for Aldingbourne Trust, which supports more than 1,500 people with autism, autism spectrum disorders and Down Syndrome, as well as those living with physical disabilities. The charity operates social enterprises, training and other activities through the Aldingbourne Country Centre, a popular visitor attraction and conference venue near Goodwood.

“Choosing a new House Charity is an annual tradition we’ve proudly upheld ever since the Home of Rolls-Royce first opened in 2003. It’s an entirely staff-led endeavour, in which our team generously give their time, energy and money to support a local good cause they've nominated and voted for and is truly close to their hearts. We’re committed to being a good corporate neighbour, and the House Charity is a tangible, positive way for us to play our part in the local community, over and above our economic contribution. We look forward to supporting Sage House during 2025.”

- Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations and Heritage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars