Rotarians back winner with college sports hall project

By Keith Ridley
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:52 BST
Rotarians took a sporting chance with their fund-raising and backed a winner in the shape of an Eastbourne secondary school.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne took a shine to St Catherine’s College after headteacher Solomon Berhane gave a talk at one of its lunch meetings.

Members were so impressed by the way in which the school had secured external funding for the first phase of its new sports hall that they wanted to help. President Alan Langley chose the sports hall as his rotary year project. Funds raised from the Rotary Tree of Light Christmas initiatives yielded a cheque for £1,300 for the school and this was followed by an additional £2,000 presented last week.

Sarah Newnham-Reeve, St Catherine’s head of physical education, told rotarians that pupils had voted to spend the first donation on athletics apparatus and planned to use the additional funding to purchase badminton equipment.

Photograph shows, left to right, Rotary President Christine Haniver, school business manager Madelei

Funding is still required to further develop the hall see St Catherine's College - www.stcatherines.college/page/?title=Sports+Hall+Build&pid=320. The rotary club is further helping young people by supporting the Eastbourne Youth Radio breakfast programme on Thursday, November 14.

For more information on the work and membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne visitwww.eastbournerotary.org.uk

