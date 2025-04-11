Rotarians fund new response vehicle for Sussex's air ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotarians from across the region have successfully raised over £52K to purchase a new Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).

To celebrate this fantastic achievement, KSS is delighted to have welcomed representatives from Rotary South East to its Redhill airbase for the official handover of the vehicle, a Volvo XC90. It is now one of a fleet of four specially equipped RRVs used by the lifesaving charity to respond to incidents across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex when its helicopters are unable to take to the air. They carry the same equipment and drugs as the helicopters but are not used to transport patients to hospital. That is done by helicopter or land ambulance.

KSS Community Fundraising Manager Nick Turrell said: “It was fantastic to be able to show our guests the vehicle that Rotarians across the region have funded and which now plays a key role in making sure that we can deliver our lifesaving service 24/7.

“As an independent charity, we are here for millions of people across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex and respond to an average of nine emergency calls for help. But it's only thanks to our supporters that we can continue to reach people when they need us most, so we are so grateful for this incredible donation. It was great to welcome our guests and show them behind the scenes.”

Rotarians across the South East contributed to the amazing fundraising effort

As well as seeing the RRV close up, the visitors spoke to crew members and heard updates on the charity’s aviation plans as well as its finances and the road ahead.

One of the most poignant moments came when the visitors witnessed a KSS crew being dispatched to an incident. Seeing the highly skilled crew make their way to the aircraft and set off to care for a patient reinforced why the service provided by KSS is so critical.

After the visit, Brian Dunne, District Governor of Rotary South East, commented: “When in September last year the Rotary clubs in the Southeast decided to raise £50K for a Rapid Response Vehicle for KSS, I did not expect the funds to be raised so quickly! The speed with which we achieved our goal is a testament to the spirit of solidarity and philanthropy that defines the Rotary community. I am indebted to the hard work and dedication of three Rotarians who led the fundraising campaign: Peter Conetta, Gill Gough, and Ray Seager. Their hard work, along with the personal generosity of several Rotarians, helped us all to achieve this outstanding result.

“As the current District Governor of Rotary Southeast, I am very proud of the District’s efforts for this cause. It was an honour to spend the day at KSS, with some of those who have been closely involved with this campaign. We were able to see the car resplendent with its livery and had the opportunity to hear from staff about the work of the Air Ambulance. The dedication, skill, and commitment of all involved made one appreciate what a wonderful and essential service the staff at KSS provide.”

For further information about the KSS fleet of cars and helicopters visit aakss.org.uk.