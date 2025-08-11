Rotarians' pride in training young South African doctors

By Keith Ridley
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 09:52 BST
Rotarians welcomed a very special international visitor when Sandy Whitehead dropped in on the club’s recent evening meeting.

Sandy's relationship with the Rotary Club of Eastbourne began when she was a member of the Rotary Club of Bulawayo South, in South Africa. At the time, Sandy and Eastbourne club members were working on a project to help select two students from Zimbabwe to be trained and to graduate as doctors.

Sandy is now president of the Rotary Club of Constantia and her visit and talk at the Lansdowne Hotel were hugely appreciated, thanks to the efforts of former rotarian Dennis Thompson.

The club remains hugely proud of its part in training and equipping the two medical students. Bannerettes were exchanged between Sandy Whitehead and Rotary Club of Eastbourne president, Chris Dye.

To find out more about the work and membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne go to www.eastbournerotary.org.uk

