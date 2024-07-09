Rotary Club of Hailsham hands over to new club president

Sam Jaquet and Rosemary Mullen receive Fellowship Certificates from outgoing president Tim Preston.

The Rotary Club of Hailsham has a new president

On Saturday, July 6 the Rotary Club of Hailsham members and friends attended a barbecue at Herstmonceux for the official handover to the new club President.

Tim Preston, the club President 2023/24, thanked everyone for their help and effort during his year and then officially handed over to the incoming President Sam Jaquet.

