Rotary Club of Hailsham hands over to new club president

By Jenny SealeContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Sam Jaquet and Rosemary Mullen receive Fellowship Certificates from outgoing president Tim Preston.Sam Jaquet and Rosemary Mullen receive Fellowship Certificates from outgoing president Tim Preston.
The Rotary Club of Hailsham has a new president

On Saturday, July 6 the Rotary Club of Hailsham members and friends attended a barbecue at Herstmonceux for the official handover to the new club President.

Tim Preston, the club President 2023/24, thanked everyone for their help and effort during his year and then officially handed over to the incoming President Sam Jaquet.

Tim also presented Paul Harris Fellowship Certificates to Sam and also to Rotarian Rosemary Mullen in recognition of their services to the Rotary Club.

