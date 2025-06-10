Rother beaches among best in the country

Four Rother beaches have retained national awards celebrating the quality and diversity of the country’s coastline.

Beaches in Camber Sands, Bexhill on Sea, Normans Bay and Winchelsea have been awarded Keep Britain Tidy’s Seaside Award.

The accolade recognises the best beaches and is a sign of a safe, attractive and well-managed coastal area.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for neighbourhood service and tourism who raised the Seaside Award flag at Bexhill beach this week, said: “I’m delighted that our wonderful beaches have once again been recognised with this national award.

RDC Coastal Officer Oliver Veness, Cllr Doug Oliver and Cllr Hazel Timpe raise the Seaside Award flag at Bexhill beachRDC Coastal Officer Oliver Veness, Cllr Doug Oliver and Cllr Hazel Timpe raise the Seaside Award flag at Bexhill beach
“We are extremely lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world and I am grateful to our officers, contractors and volunteers who put so much effort into keeping the coast looking as good as possible.

“I hope these latest awards will be a source of pride for our residents and encourage people to visit our district this summer and boost the local economy.”

Rother’s beaches are among 33 in the south east to be given a Seaside Award this year.

