Rother Wine Triangle launches to boost Sussex's wine tourism

England’s wine scene is getting a fresh boost with the launch of the Rother Wine Triangle, the first Sussex Winelands’ trail, that’s set to elevate Sussex as a must-visit destination for wine lovers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to enhance wine tourism in the region, the pilot includes new wayfinding signage and orientation points that connect seven award-winning vineyards that fall between the triangular points made geographically between Rye, Hastings and Flimwell, in the Rother Valley region of East Sussex.

Participating vineyards include Carr Taylor Vineyard, Charles Palmer Vineyard, Mountfield Winery, Oastbrook, Oxney Organic Estate, Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard and Tillingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can undertake the trail by foot or on wheels, enjoying what each vineyard has to offer, whether it be cellar-door tastings, wine tours, dining and events, all whilst enjoying the beautiful High Weald countryside. The majority of the vineyards offer accommodation on site, so people can enjoy the trail over a number of days, whilst also exploring 1066 Country and other visitor attractions the area has to offer, including Bodiam Castle, Great Dixter, Battle Abbey and The Black Shed Gallery. Alternatively, visitors can pick and choose sections of the trail, to complete within a desired timeframe.

Rother Wine Triangle Sign at Oastbrook

This pilot marks the launch of a series of wine trails that will roll out across Sussex, under the Sussex Winelands initiative that promotes and celebrates the county’s 140 vineyards and estimated 30 wineries. With it being in easy reach of both London and Gatwick Airport, Sussex has become synonymous with English wine tourism excellence.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, lead member for tourism at Rother District Council, commented, “I am absolutely delighted that the Rother Wine Triangle initiative has been launched.

“The wine industry in Sussex is absolutely booming and Sussex wine tourism is growing year on year – helping to pour millions of pounds into the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rother is proud to have some of the best vineyards in the county and I believe this initiative will provide another boost for Sussex Winelands as the UK’s premier wine tourism destination.”

The Tasting Room at Mountview Winery

Low-lying, the Rother Valley is a warm microclimate that receives some of the highest hours of sunshine than anywhere else in the UK. Along with its unique terroir of alluvial soils and sand, silt and clay and sandstone ridges, the region produces award-winning wines of the classic sparkling method, as well as varieties including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Alsatian Pinot clones.

The Sussex Winelands Rother Wine Triangle pilot project is funded by the UK Government.

For more information including details of events, tastings and accommodation, please visit: https://sussexwinelands.com/.

For more information on local destinations and visitor attractions: visit1066country.com.