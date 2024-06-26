Route 1 Fitness gears up for charity fundraiser in support of local charity, Safe In Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Route 1 Fitness (R1F) is thrilled to announce its latest charity fundraiser supporting Safe In Sussex. In a nod to the upcoming Paris Olympics, R1F's coaching team and members will embark on the challenge to cycle the equivalent distance from Route 1 Fitness in Crawley to the Stade de France in Paris – a remarkable 470 kilometres – all within 24 hours.
The charity cycle is set to take place on Friday the 19th of July, bringing the community together for a worthy cause. Participants will take turns on stationary bike ergs in Route 1 Fitness, working continuously to cover the distance and achieve their fundraising goal of £500. This is the second fundraiser of the year so far that Route 1 Fitness has hosted to raise money for their nominated charity.
Safe In Sussex, based in Worthing, West Sussex, provides essential services to individuals affected by domestic abuse. Their mission is to offer safe spaces, support, and education to empower those in need and promote a future free from violence. By raising funds for Safe In Sussex, Route 1 Fitness hopes to contribute to this organisation’s vital work in the community.
"We're incredibly excited about this fundraiser," said Anna Banton, owner of Route 1 Fitness. "Not only does it align with the spirit of the Paris Olympics and bring together our member community, but it also gives us a fantastic opportunity to support Safe In Sussex. We invite everyone to join us and help us reach our fundraising target!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.