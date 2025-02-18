Royal Eastbourne Golf Club in East Sussex raises £9,500 for Parkinson’s UK

Royal Eastbourne Golf Club, a long-standing and prestigious golf club located in East Sussex, has raised an incredible £9,500 in support of Parkinson’s UK.

The funds were raised over the course of the club’s 2023-2024 year, with significant contributions made from a Captain’s Day and the charity Golf, dinner, and auction event held in August, last year.

On 31 January 2025, a special cheque presentation ceremony took place at the club, where James Beeching, Community Fundraiser for the South East at Parkinson’s UK, and Ian Pickard from Mankind were there to receive cheques of £9,500 each on behalf of the charities, along with members of Royal Eastbourne Golf Club who all came together to celebrate the success of their fundraising.

From 8 December 2023 to 6 December 2024, Royal Eastbourne Golf Club has been working tirelessly to support its charities of the year, with Parkinson’s UK being chosen by Diane Crichton. A highlight of the year for the club was the Charity Golf, Dinner, and Auction event, which raised £12,000 in a single day.

The generous contributions from the club's members made this fundraising year a great success, with both Parkinson’s UK and Mankind benefiting equally from a total of £19,000 raised. Diane hopes that the money will help provide more resources, particularly funding specialist Parkinson’s nurses and offering forward support for those living with the condition.

Diane Crichton, 66, from Eastbourne is a former Ladies' Captain at Royal Eastbourne Golf Club and chose Parkinson’s UK as her charity for the year, after having a personal connection to the condition. Her father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and she witnessed firsthand the effects it had on his life.

Diane said:“I saw this cruel disease destroy what once was my father as I knew him - strong, intelligent, fit, funny - who loved life. He was a mathematician, a physicist, and a flying instructor, and he became unable to communicate after experimental surgery to reduce tremors by freezing parts of the brain. That was the most difficult part to see.

“The money raised will hopefully go towards research for cures, delaying the symptoms, and providing better support for those diagnosed with Parkinson's.”

James Beeching, Community Fundraiser for the South East at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We cannot thank Diane enough for choosing Parkinson’s UK as her charity of the year. Her unwavering commitment and incredible achievements have been inspiring to witness. Diane has not only raised an enormous amount of money but has also ensured that everyone involved has had a fantastic experience. The support she has received from the club, the staff, and the community is a testament to how much she is valued within the club.

“The funds raised by Diane will be used to support a wide range of initiatives. These include providing vital resources such as our free helpline and local support groups, which offer practical and emotional support to people with Parkinson’s and their families. Additionally, the funds will fund pioneering research projects to better understand the condition and develop more effective treatments, bringing us closer to a cure.”

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Community Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We are so grateful to Diane and everyone at Royal Eastbourne Golf Club for selecting Parkinson’s UK as their charity of the year and hosting all of the incredible fundraisers for the charity season.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraiser inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."

To find out more about Royal Eastbourne Golf Club, visit https://www.regc.co.uk/