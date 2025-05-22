Rupert Toovey: The Halnaker of Holloway

Britain’s remarkable ancient Holloways are testament to humankind’s impact on the landscape. They are not naturally occurring but were created by the gradual erosion of their paths by millennia of human passage by foot, cart and with livestock.

These ancient deep-sided lanes have fascinated poets and artists. The Modern British Sussex artist Eric Ravilious painted them.

Amongst the most famous in Sussex is the Halnaker Holloway near Boxgrove which I recently visited with my wife. We parked at the Boxgrove Village Hall car park and struck out with our elderly terrier along the footpaths which divide the fields and Tinwood vineyards.

The stands of brilliant yellow oil seed rape were taller than us and as we emerged we crossed a road and found ourselves at the foot of the extraordinary Halnaker Holloway.

The Georgian Halnaker windmill on top of the Sussex Downs.

This ancient lane rose gently before us bathed in the green light of the foliage, the path enfolded by its steep sides and tree canopy. It is thought to date back to the Iron Age and formed part of the Roman Stane Street road which connected Chichester (Noviomagus Reginorum) and London.

Sussex was a significant centre during Roman times. Their influence can be seen at Bignor Roman Villa, Fishbourne Roman Palace and the City of Chichester where the original walls are still visible. It was the pre-Roman Celtic iron works that drew the Romans to Sussex.

As we walked we were accompanied by the confident chirruping song of a Greater White Throat. This summer visitor winters in sub-Saharan Africa coming to Britain to breed. In the skies above a Red Kite circled and a Kestrel hovered.

The walk is sometimes called the windmill trail. At the top of the Holloway is the Georgian Halnaker Windmill which was a working mill up until the early 1900s. The top of Halnaker Hill is a Scheduled Ancient Monument - the site of a Neolithic earthwork structure known as a 'causewayed enclosure'.

The ancient Halnaker Holloway near Boxgrove, Chichester, West Sussex.

This scheduling also includes the WW2 radio direction-finding brick pillbox which faces the sea. As we looked down on the city of Chichester the spire of the Norman Cathedral stood out in the landscape.

After the excitement of the sale of the 3rd Century AD carved stone bust of the Emperor Lucius Septimius Severus for £110,000 at Toovey’s it was humbling to think that we had been walking in the footsteps of Romans and Britons from those times in this ancient man-made Sussex landscape.

