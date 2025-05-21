Rustington Parish Council - New chairman and vice-chairman elected

At the Annual Meeting of Rustington Parish Council on May 19, Councillor Andy Cooper was elected as chairman of the council, for the 2025/2026 Civic Year.

Andy previously served as chairman of the Council from 2011-2013 and again in 2013-2014.

Andy joined the Parish Council in September 2009. He and his wife, Alison, a fellow Parish Councillor, have 2 sons and a daughter.

Councillor Gary Lee was elected as vice-chairman of the council, for the same period.

Gary joined the Parish Council in July 2023. He and his wife, Annie, have lived in Rustington since 2015. After a 40+ year career in policing Gary advocates how important it is to live in an area that is clearly loved and well cared for.

Gary is keen to do all he can to maintain and, where possible, to enhance the environment we all live in.

On being elected as chairman, Andy said: I would like to thank my fellow councillors, once again, for electing me as chairman of Rustington Parish Council. I look forward to working with my vice-chairman and all of the councillors to ensure Rustington continues to be such a fantastic and most certainly enviable village in which to live."