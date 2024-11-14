Rustington Parish Council once again achieves impressive awards for its public toilets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Platinum Plus Awards were achieved for the Public Toilets in the Churchill Car Park and in Broadmark Lane, and most pleasingly for the first time for the new Changing Places Toilet Unit in The Street. The Woodlands Recreation Ground Public Toilet received a Platinum Award for the second consecutive year.
The Loo of the Year Awards and associated Washroom Technician of the Year Awards have been identifying the best toilets/washrooms in Britain since 1987 and are recognised as standard setters for all those who provide ‘away from home’ facilities for staff, customers and visitors.
Every entry in the Competition received an unannounced visit from a Loo of the Year Inspector and was assessed against a stringent judging criteria - including signage and décor, fixtures and fittings and overall standards of cleanliness and management.
The Council is indebted to its Cleansing Contractors, Biffa, for without their dedication and hard work, these Awards would most certainly not have been possible.