Rustington Parish Council once again achieves impressive awards for its public toilets

By Rosie Costan
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 08:10 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rustington Parish Council is delighted, this year, to have won three Platinum Plus Awards and one Platinum Award in the 2024 Loo of the Year search to find the best ‘away from home’ toilets in the UK. The Rustington entries were in the Public Toilets (Non-Attended) Category.

Platinum Plus Awards were achieved for the Public Toilets in the Churchill Car Park and in Broadmark Lane, and most pleasingly for the first time for the new Changing Places Toilet Unit in The Street. The Woodlands Recreation Ground Public Toilet received a Platinum Award for the second consecutive year.

The Loo of the Year Awards and associated Washroom Technician of the Year Awards have been identifying the best toilets/washrooms in Britain since 1987 and are recognised as standard setters for all those who provide ‘away from home’ facilities for staff, customers and visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every entry in the Competition received an unannounced visit from a Loo of the Year Inspector and was assessed against a stringent judging criteria - including signage and décor, fixtures and fittings and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

The Council is indebted to its Cleansing Contractors, Biffa, for without their dedication and hard work, these Awards would most certainly not have been possible.

Related topics:Rustington Parish CouncilCouncilRustington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice