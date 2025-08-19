Micro lighting experienceplaceholder image
Rye Scouts enjoy a busy summer

By Tina Langmead
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 13:40 BST
The 1st Rye Scouts and Explorers have had a busy summer.

They kicked off by attending the kent international jamboree at Detling along with over 5000 other scouts and guides. The group got to participate many new experiences such as microligniting and driving as well as learning about was to protect the planet for the future.

This week the group welcomed a group of Scouts from France who are cycling to Brownsea Island. The French contingent enjoyed some British hospitality at 1st Ryes hut which included swapping off scarves and participating in group activities.

These events were made possible thanks to the support of the local community including Rye Town Council. If you are interested in joining this active group please email

[email protected]

Scarf swapping!

1. Contributed

Scarf swapping! Photo: Submitted

Breakfast in Rye

2. Contributed

Breakfast in Rye Photo: Submitted

French Scouts visit Rye

3. Contributed

French Scouts visit Rye Photo: Submitted

Camp at International Jamboree Kent

4. Contributed

Camp at International Jamboree Kent Photo: Submitted

