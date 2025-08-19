Rye Scouts enjoy a busy summer

They kicked off by attending the kent international jamboree at Detling along with over 5000 other scouts and guides. The group got to participate many new experiences such as microligniting and driving as well as learning about was to protect the planet for the future.

This week the group welcomed a group of Scouts from France who are cycling to Brownsea Island. The French contingent enjoyed some British hospitality at 1st Ryes hut which included swapping off scarves and participating in group activities.

These events were made possible thanks to the support of the local community including Rye Town Council. If you are interested in joining this active group please email

1 . Contributed Scarf swapping! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Breakfast in Rye Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed French Scouts visit Rye Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Camp at International Jamboree Kent Photo: Submitted