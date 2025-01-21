Samaritans volunteers celebrate Brew Monday at Chichester and Bognor stations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Samaritans volunteers from the Bognor Regis, Chichester & District branch were at Bognor Regis and Chichester railway stations on the morning of Monday 20 January to celebrate Brew Monday.

Brew Monday is a national campaign set up by Samaritans that encourages people to catch up with friends, family, and colleagues over a cuppa. The mental health charity created it in response to ‘Blue Monday’, a name given to the third Monday of every January, commonly known as the most depressing day of the year. The term Blue Monday was invented in 2005 by holiday company Sky Travel and is mainly used by travel companies to sell holidays.

Samaritans believes that labelling a day as ‘the most depressing of the year’ not only serves to trivialise the complex nature of mental health challenges but also perpetuates unhelpful stereotypes surrounding mental health. The organisation launched Brew Monday to dispel the myth of Blue Monday and combat the negativity associated with the day.

The volunteers at both stations were chatting with passing commuters and handing out free Brew Monday tea bags. They also gave out information leaflets with tips on how to reach out and listen to someone who may be struggling.

Samaritans volunteers at Bognor railway station.

Branch Director Paul Brady said: “Brew Monday is all about connecting with others, so it was lovely to chat with so many friendly people at the station. People experiencing a tough time can often feel that they are alone, but by reaching out, we can show them that is not the case.

“By holding Brew Monday events at railway stations, and by encouraging others to host their own get-togethers, Samaritans is hoping to spread the message of how vital a good catch-up is for mental health. It’s all about letting someone know you are there for them.”

Samaritans is there to lend an ear to anyone going through a difficult time. Anyone can call for free at any time, day or night, on any day of the week. The number is 116 123.