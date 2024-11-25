Same day care for patients with severe heart conditions

Heart specialists at University Hospitals Sussex have introduced a new way of working to ensure faster and better care for patients with heart valve disease.

The team, based within the cardiac unit at Royal Sussex County Hospital, now provide same day care for patients which not only improves patient experience, but also reduces cancellations when demand for hospital beds is high.

The expert team treats patients with restricted blood flow caused by the narrowing of heart valves, by a procedure called TAVI, which improves blood flow in the heart by replacing the faulty valve.

David Brown, 79, from Burgess Hill, was the first patient to be treated by this procedure in the summer.

Cardiac unit at Royal Sussex County Hospital

He said: “I was so pleased to get the procedure as my heart condition was making everyday tasks a struggle. When I got the procedure it went really well, I had a great team looking after me who kept me informed every step of the way. I was even able to go home the same day as my surgery to recover at home with my family.”

“It’s been five months since the procedure, and there’s been a huge improvement in my symptoms. I can now walk on average about 7,000 to 10,000 steps a day without needing to stop to catch my breath.”

The cardiac unit performs over 320 TAVI procedures annually, receiving referrals from across the South of England, including Portsmouth and Eastbourne.

It is one of only a handful of centres in the country offering same day discharge for patients.

David pictured with Kelly-Marie, Cath Lab Manager and Dr James Cockburn, Consultant Cardiologist.

Patrick Mejia, Structural Heart Nurse Specialist at Royal Sussex County Hospital said: “The introduction of same day discharge is truly transformative for managing elective TAVI procedures. By treating and discharging patients on the same day, we eliminate the need for an overnight hospital stay. This not only enhances patient convenience but also mitigates the risk of delays and cancellations that can occur due to bed shortages during busy times.”

“These changes ensure that our patients receive timely care without the added stress of potential postponements.”

Patrick adds: “The success of this initiative is a result of collaboration across various departments, including consultants, structural heart nurses, and colleagues in the Cath Lab, Day Case Unit, and Coronary Care Unit. This teamwork is clearly reflected in the overwhelmingly positive patient feedback.”

This achievement marks a significant milestone in cardiac care for people across Sussex and is expected to have a profound impact on the hospital’s ability to manage patients more efficiently, reducing waiting times and improving patient care.

University Hospitals Sussex is leading the way in innovative cardiac care, making a lasting difference for patients with severe heart conditions.