Sand martins return to their colony at Arundel Wetland Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The birds have been returning each spring since 2017 to raise young in the nesting banks built directly into the wildlife hide.

Every Spring, swirls of sand martins move through the WWT Arundel site, returning from winter homes in Africa and Europe as part of mixed flocks with house martins and swallows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More and more martins have been remaining at Arundel each Spring to nesting in the specialised hide with its two artificial nest banks of pre-drilled nest holes. Visitors can watch the sand martins from the unique viewing hide nestled between the two banks.

A sand martin at Arundel Wetland Centre this Spring.

A record 38 nests were found in the Sand Martin hide nesting banks after the martins migrated last autumn. The size of the colony has almost doubled every year - with two pairs of birds in 2017, three nests in 2019, seven nests in 2020 and 15 nests in 2021.

Reserve Manager Suzi Lanaway said: “In 2022 we had 24 chambers used across both banks of the entire hide with five of those nest chambers have been used every year for the past three years.”

The colony will continue to grow. Young sand martins will generally return to the colony they were born in, only moving on when there are no more nesting sites left. There is plenty of space at WWT Arundel with 290 nesting holes in both banks of the hide.

The Hide's History

The San Martin hide at Arundel Wetland Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sir Peter Scott Centenary Sand Martin hide opened in April 2010 and attracted its first sand martins in April 2011 when two pairs began nest building but abandoned it after a few weeks.

From August of 2012 then Reserve Manager Paul Stevens experimented to attract younger birds to the hide by playing calls from a busy sand martin colony during the autumn migration. Paul Stevens said: “Young martins scout for new nesting sites when their colony reaches capacity during autumn migration.”

The colony calls broadcast from the hide proved successful in attracting crowds of sand martins to visit on their spring and autumn migrations for the next five years but it wasn’t until June 2017 that two more pairs of sand martins moved into the nesting chambers.

Sand Martin Facts

Sand Martins check out the nest holes at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

Sand martins often do not slow down to enter their chosen nest burrow but shoot in quickly

Sand martins lay 4-5 eggs that take two weeks to hatch.

Sand martins often raise more than one brood of chicks a year