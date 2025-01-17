Sara Stonor appointed President of the South of England Agricultural Society for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South of England Agricultural Society is delighted to announce the appointment of Sara Stonor DL as its President for 2025. With deep roots in both rural life and charitable work, Sara brings a wealth of experience and a profound commitment to the countryside and its communities.

Sara’s upbringing in the Cathedral Close at Chester, where her father served as Bishop, laid the foundations for a life of service and connection to the land. Her family’s cottage in Wales introduced her to rural life, from clearing streams and land drains to helping with pony trekking. These formative experiences instilled in her a deep appreciation for the countryside and its traditions.

Following her marriage in 1969, Sara moved to East Sussex, where she has dedicated herself to various roles supporting the local community. She was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex in 2001 and Vice Lord Lieutenant in 2008. Her dedication to the Diocese of Chichester and numerous Sussex charities underscores her passion for preserving the region’s heritage and supporting its people.

Sara is no stranger to agricultural societies, having served as President of the Heathfield Agricultural Show from 2019 to 2022. During that time, she worked on initiatives like promoting the Queen’s Green Canopy - encouraging tree planting to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Sara’s extensive experience will serve her well as she takes on the presidency of the South of England Agricultural Society in 2025.

Little Gate Supported Employment - Charity of the Year

Speaking about her appointment, Sara shared:

"It is a tremendous honour to be appointed President of the South of England Agricultural Society for 2025. I have long admired the Society’s work, especially its dedication to education, support for the farming community, and charity initiatives. I look forward to working with such a committed team to further these efforts and celebrate the countryside's invaluable contributions to our region.”

As part of her presidency, Sara has chosen Little Gate Supported Employment as her Charity of the Year. This Sussex-based organisation is dedicated to helping people with learning disabilities and autism find paid employment, enabling them to live happy and fulfilling lives. They use the 46 acres of pasture and woodland at Little Gate Farm to provide individuals with real employment skills in various areas, including catering, horticulture, woodland skills, and land management. Since its founding in 2013, Little Gate has supported over 150 individuals in securing meaningful employment and is the only organisation in its area solely focused on this mission.

Little Gate runs five main projects to achieve its aims: work training, supported employment, supported apprenticeships, the Young Rangers Clubs and the recently launched Little Gate College, which provides a Future Ready course and supported internships for young people aged 16-24.

Sara Stoner - President of the South of England Agricultural Society

The South of England Agricultural Society will raise awareness of Little Gate’s vital work through its extensive network and provide opportunities for the charity to fundraise at its events throughout the year, including the flagship South of England Show on 6th, 7th, and 8th June 2025.

Sara emphasised her choice of Little Gate as her Charity of the Year:

"Little Gate Supported Employment embodies the spirit of inclusion and opportunity, and their work changes lives. Employment brings not only financial stability but also purpose, structure, and community. I am proud to champion their mission and look forward to helping them reach even more individuals and families in need.”

Speaking of their appointment, Andrea Randall-Smith, CEO of Little Gate, added:

“We are delighted that Sara has been appointed as President of the South of England Agricultural Society and are thrilled to be working with her, following her visits to Little Gate in her role as DL of East Sussex. And we are over the moon to have been chosen as her Charity of the Year and look forward to an exciting year working with the Society.”

For more information about the South of England Agricultural Society, please visit www.seas.org.uk