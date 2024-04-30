Sarah completes her 2,400th mile for RNLI

Hastings Runners’ Sarah Marzaioli this week completed her RNLI 200 challenge to raise funds for, and mark the 200th anniversary year of, the RNLI – by running (and sometimes walking) 200 miles a month for the saving-lives-at-sea charity. Her distance total almost certainly exceeds 2,400 miles in that time.
Neil Jeffries
Published 30th Apr 2024

Marathon runner Sarah, 75, completed her final mile accompanied by Hastings RNLI crew members Chloe, John and Paul running in the early evening sunshine from the pier to the boathouse where an RNLI party – and the station’s nippy D-class boat – was assembled to greet and thank her.

Sarah, who last week completed the London Marathon, has seen her appeal generously supported by Hastings Runners, in honour of those volunteers who maintain the rescue service along our coasts.

Her appeal page will close soon, but donations can still be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-marzaioli2