Sarah completes her 2,400th mile for RNLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marathon runner Sarah, 75, completed her final mile accompanied by Hastings RNLI crew members Chloe, John and Paul running in the early evening sunshine from the pier to the boathouse where an RNLI party – and the station’s nippy D-class boat – was assembled to greet and thank her.

Sarah, who last week completed the London Marathon, has seen her appeal generously supported by Hastings Runners, in honour of those volunteers who maintain the rescue service along our coasts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...