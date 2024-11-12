Save West of Ifield campaign holds Public Meeting and AGM

Around 60 attendees filled the Ifield Community Centre on 7th November to hear Peter Lamb MP (Crawley, Labour) speak about the proposed housing West of Ifield, as well as reports of what the campaign has achieved in the last twelve months as well as future priorities. See reports from the campaign chair and treasurer here: https://www.savewestofifield.co.uk/.

Save West of Ifield (SWOI) is campaigning to prevent Homes England – a government quango – and Horsham District Council (HDC) from building up to 10,000 houses around the west of Crawley from Ifield Wood, through Lambs Green to Faygate. The gap between the towns of Horsham and Crawley will disappear and Crawsham will be a reality.

Peter Lamb addressed the meeting and answered questions for nearly an hour, covering the reasons why he felt that the West of Ifield site was unacceptable for development.

He explained that HDC is incorrect to insist that Crawley needs the WOI development. WOI and other developments on Crawley's borders, instigated by neighbouring councils, deliver mainly big expensive houses that actually make Crawley's housing crisis worse. He said that sufficient truly affordable housing is never built. WOI is not beneficial for Crawley as it would not provide the type of housing people really need.

He also expressed his concern about the lack of sewage processing capacity, and the issues around power supply from the National Grid, neither of which are being acknowledged by HDC and Homes England.

Mr Lamb stressed that he is trying to secure a meeting with the Housing Minister.

In her AGM report, SWOI Chair Fenella Maitland-Smith spoke about the huge effort in early 2024 by the SWOI committee and experts in submitting over 500 pages of technical objections to HDC’s Regulation 19 (Local Plan ) consultation, only made possible by the support and donations of supporters. She closed the meeting by thanking everyone involved, and by highlighting the on-going need for funding to continue the campaign.

For more information please see: savewestofifield.co.uk