School becomes new city classroom for South Downs National Park

A Brighton school is to become the first “Ambassador School” in an urban setting for the South Downs National Park.

Moulsecoomb Primary School, on Lewes Road, is now proudly displaying its official National Park Ambassador School sign, which means it has become a hub for schools from the city and beyond to access learning opportunities about the landscape, heritage and wildlife of the South Downs.

It comes after extensive work has been carried out to restore the school grounds at Moulsecoomb and create an amazing outdoor learning hub. Work included the restoration of the replica medieval and Stone Age dwellings in the school grounds with the expert input of a local craftswoman and the support of the school grounds team.

The entire Moulsecoomb Primary School community, from reception to Year 6, helped with the restoration of the Stone Age house, learning traditional techniques to wattle and daub the building.

The improvements were made thanks to a partnership between the National Park Authority, Brighton and Hove City Council’s “Our City, Our World” project and Moulsecoomb Forest Garden.

The project culminated in a fantastic Heritage Open Day event over the summer. This was a celebration of the physical work programme to restore the historic buildings, as well as showcasing the knowledge and engagement of five new Moulsecoomb Heritage Ambassadors, who are pupils selected to share their knowledge and enthusiasm for history with their peers.

Almost 120 pupils from four Brighton and Hove primary schools took part in the full day of workshops exploring the history, heritage and nature of the South Downs National Park. Among the fun activities were how to make paint from natural materials, a habitat scavenger hunt, Stone Age pottery and excavating artefacts from a reconstructed dig site on the school field.

Moulsecoomb is the National Park’s third Ambassador School, following in the footsteps of Bury CE Primary School and Droxford Junior School.

Amanda Elmes, Learning, Outreach and Volunteer Lead for the National Park, said: “We’re delighted to announce Moulsecoomb Primary as our latest ambassador school and the first in an urban setting. It’s great to now have this superb learning base in the city.

“Ambassador schools are an important way of us extending the benefits of the National Park to local communities and connect more children with nature. We know that learning outside can present challenges to schools and these ambassador schools are a great solution – offering local learning opportunities within a school setting and delivering curriculum topics that are locally relevant.

“The feedback from the children has been incredible and it shows just how inspiring nature-based outdoor learning can be.”

Moulsecoomb is now inviting other schools in the region to come and take advantage of this amazing resource.

Fiona Byrne, an education specialist working with Moulsecoomb, said: “The fantastic resources at Moulsecoomb give children a wonderful hands-on experience bringing the curriculum to life in an outdoor setting. The children can learn collaboratively and can ask lots of questions taking their understanding to a deeper level."

Karen Taylor, Deputy Headteacher at Moulsecoomb, said: “We are so proud of our amazing grounds and excited to welcome other schools who want to have the valuable experience of outdoor learning onto our site.”

Schools can find more information about what’s on offer and how to book at: https://moulsecoomb.brighton-hove.sch.uk/school-facilities-hire/