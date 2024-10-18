Schoolchildren learning about healthy eating visit Chichester Farmers’ Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Singleton CE Primary School have visited the regular Chichester Farmers’ Market as part of their learning about healthy eating.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The class of Year 3 and 4 students have started their new term by learning more about local food, and what goes into a healthy meal. This has involved discovering how freshly grown produce, like fruits and vegetables, changes with the seasons, and what constitutes healthy food.

Their visit to the Farmers’ Market provided them with the chance to talk with producers and makers and find out more about how products, ranging from tomatoes and cheeses, to jams and fruits, are grown and made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pupils have enjoyed the topic so far and were very excited for the trip: “They have all been really looking forward to it and it went brilliantly,” says Miss Cain, a teacher at Singleton Primary School. “They had so many different questions for the vendors, which was fantastic to see them be so engaged, and on top of that they behaved impeccably well, so it was a successful trip all round.”

The class of Year 3 and 4 students have started their new term by learning more about local food

The class all had £2 each to spend at the market and will next be cooking with the ingredients they purchased. As part of their classwork, the pupils have also been growing some produce of their own at school.

Miss Cain adds: “They all loved looking at the different stalls and were even able to try some things from some of the stalls. Now they are looking forward to cooking with what they have bought. We also can’t speak highly enough of the traders; they were fantastic with the kids and even offered some discounts to help their money go a little bit further. That was so generous and kind of them to do that, the children loved getting to meet with them!”

We wanted to help them understand what goes into the process of growing food, such as what’s seasonal and what they can go grow themselves. They planted some herbs and garlic at the beginning of the term, and we have just recently harvested them. They have really enjoyed getting the chance to be hands on as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Communications, Licensing and Events, at Chichester District Council, says: “The Farmers’ Market is a great way for residents and visitors to support local producers and pick up some fresh local produce. It is also an opportunity for people to come along and learn more about the food they eat and buy.

“We are so pleased to see that the schoolchildren have been relishing the chance to learn more about what healthy eating is, what is grown close to their homes and where food comes from.

“We are always keen to help promote the amazing local produce that is grown in our district and across the local area. All of the stallholders are from within 50 miles of the district, so it’s been a great chance for them to learn about the range of foods that are grown in the area. We are so happy they had such a great experience meeting the traders and getting to ask them all sorts of questions firsthand.”

The Chichester Farmers’ Market takes place in the city centre every first and third Friday of the month, with stalls along East Street between 9am and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can find out more about the Chichester Farmers’ Market at: www.chichester.gov.uk/aboutfarmersmarket.

To keep up to date with other events and markets in the district, people can also follow our Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets or by visiting our What’s On listings: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson

People can also sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, for regular news on local events, as well as schemes and support that are available to help residents and businesses across the district: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts