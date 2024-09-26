Science At Fishbourne raises £300 for Narodychi High School Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A highly successful discussion group: Science at Fishbourne, have managed to raise, through donations and a raffle: £300 for the small district of Narodychi in Northern Ukraine. This district lay in the path of the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986. The local people, were ordered to relocate, as their orchards and fields, being in the exclusion zone, were shut down. This led to economic and social problems for those who remained; their position, is now exacerbated further, because of the war in Ukraine.

The science group were made aware of Narodychi by Jim Smith, who has researched the area for three decades. He is Professor of Environmental Science at Portsmouth University and he spoke to the group earlier this year. Wishing to help the people, he initiated a project to harvest apples from abandoned soviet orchards, so bringing employment by making and selling Ukraine spirit. The sales of the spirit, with the eye-catching label: Atomik! will help the local high school which has not been renovated since 1986. Despite the name: Atomik, we are assured the spirit is safe for human consumption, as caesium and strontium are removed in the distillation process.

One of Science at Fishbourne’s speakers for September: Professor Mike Lauder, Director of the Institute of Applied Sciences at Chichester University, kindly agreed to present the raffle prizes. He, and Sam Blacker, Professor of Exercise Physiology and Nutrition, gave a rare insight into the multi-disciplinary approach to Sports Science at Chichester University. Areas of study include: strength and conditioning; aerobic exercise; sociology; coaching; teams; psychology; physiology and the courses look at the questions: how do bodies work? And how to make them work better.

Techniques for analysing movement and performance are used to advantage and research results are being applied by sports men and women in competitions around the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo, recently helped with this research. Instruments with markers were used to track what makes him one of the best football players in the world; assessing his sprinting, free kick taking and his ability to jump high.

There are Sports Science courses for those who want to dive into the detail of biomechanics and also for surfing such connected areas as medicine and engineering.

Science at Fishbourne is a friendly group. We welcome all to attend our meetings. Our range of presentations from scientists and researchers is broad, and interconnected; ranging from black holes and dark matter, to the importance of the gut biome; from fishing for citizen science to psychological bias. Our next meeting is on Monday November 28th at 10.00 at the Fishbourne Centre. For more information please see the Fishbourne Centre website.