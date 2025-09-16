Put the date in your diary – science is coming to Hastings on Saturday 18 October.

Working with Science Projects (the charity behind The Observatory Science Centre, Herstmonceux), East Sussex College and the University of Sussex, Hastings Borough Council is excited to announce the day of activities, hands-on science and demonstrations for all the family. You will be able to see how science contributes to everyday life with scientists and community groups from Hastings and Sussex.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council, said: “We are really excited and pleased to be working with our friends at The Observatory Science Centre, East Sussex College and the University of Sussex to bring this amazing event to Hastings. I’m looking forward to seeing what there is to explore and see and how they bring science to life.”

The event is free, and you can drop-in to the atrium of East Sussex College (next to Hastings train station) at any time between 11am and 4pm. Under-16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 18.

For more details and to book a free planetarium show visit hastingssciencefair.eventbrite.com.