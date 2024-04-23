Scouts and Guides celebrate St. George's Day with festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival was held at Ark Alexndra Academy, Park Avenue. St George’s Day traditionally is when Scouts and Girlguiding hold ceremonies to reaffirm their Promise in a national act of dedication.

The festival featured stalls from groups from around the Hastings, Rye and District area, featuring splat a rat, smores over a campfire, tombola’s, boat racing, ring toss, hook a duck, the stocks and many more.

Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and the RNLI also had stands. Eastbourne District Scout First Aid Team also attended to provide first aid support for the event and had a stall.

Hastings, Rye and District renew their promise.

The festival was a huge success and raised lots of money for the groups across the district.