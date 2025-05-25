Seaford and Bishopstone Village News

OPEN MORNING at Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road tomorrow Saturday from 10am - 12 noon. All ages and abilities welcome. Tel: 01323 899845 or www.seafordbowlingclub.co.uk

FREE TENNIS OPEN DAY on Sunday 1st June at Seaford & Blatchington Lawn Tennis Club, Belgrave Road from 10am - 4pm. All abilities welcome from beginners to all ages. Free coaching from 10am - 12.30pm. Come and meet adult and junior members and try out our premium quality tennis courts. Please wear trainers. Refreshments available. Tel: 01323 892322 or www.seafordtennis.com

NATIONAL OPEN GARDEN SCHEME starts on Sunday 1st June to Sunday 13th July at various locations throughout Seaford. Visit https://org.uk

BOOT, CRAFT & PRODUCE FAIR on Sunday 1st June at the Martello Fields on the eastern end of the seafront from 9am - 1pm. Stallholders from 7.30am. Tel: Dave 01323 892986 or email: [email protected]

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road. Community drop in and pop up pantry from 10am - 1pm. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

EAST BLATCHINGTON LECTURES - Did you know about a local church that dates back to 12th century that has a yew tree outside that is even older, probably going back to 1,600 years? Also, inside, it has two beautiful 21st century windows, one commissioned to mark the Millenium, the other to replace a 'Bees and Butterflies' window that was destroyed in a fire in 2002.

The church is at Wilmington, and is to get a special mention in an intriguing illustrated talk to be given by Christine Cooke at another church, St. Peter's in Belgrave Road, Seaford on Tuesday 3rd June at 2.30pm. This is the next in the series of East Blatchington lectures to be given there.

Her subject is a number of Sussex churches that have a special attraction that many people may be unaware of, and she hopes that she can encourage her audience to be inspired enough to make a point of visiting them to see for themselves.

She will describe the alabaster Selwyn family monument that is to be found at Friston Church, and she'll mention another church which has a peal of five bells that can be rung from the vestry by one person with their fingers, and also has the pedestal of its font that was once used as a mounting block outside the Tiger Inn in East Dean.

Admission to the talk is £7, which includes light refreshments. Tickets are available from the estate agents Newberry Tully at 53 Church Street or phoning the church parish offices on 01323 899054, to leave a message to book and pay at the door.

EXHIBITION by Ouse Valley Artists at the Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street from Wednesday 4th June to Sunday 8th June from 10am - 4pm. www.thecryptgallery.com

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Small Things Like These' Cert. 12A on Friday 6th June at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.