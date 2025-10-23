Seaford Town Market open this Saturday 10-3pm

Open this saturday 10-3pm Find Seaford Town market in Church street and within St Leonards Church This saturday the 25/10/25 10-3pm

Seaford Town market has again been welcomed into St Leonards Church with some of their lighter stalls and other stalls will remain in Church street.

The market will be open 10-3pm with an array of food, craft, 3D printables, artisan, kindling and logs, art and festive goodies, breads, sweet treats, venison, fruit, cakes, bread pudding, local gin, rum and whisky, gingerbread treats and so much more.

St Leonards Church are holding their coffee morning and messy Church with craft for children, so there's plenty for everyone to see, do and eat.