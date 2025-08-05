Seal pups released in Sussex after fishy recuperation

Two young seal pups have been released back into the sea after being nursed back to health on a diet of fish soup.

Skittles and Hopscotch, both thought to be around five months old, were discovered underweight and suffering from injuries and parasites along the Sussex coastline earlier this year.

According to the RSPCA, the pups were in such a poor state that they would not have survived without intervention.

However, after eight weeks of round-the-clock care at the charity’s Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre near Hastings - including being hand-fed a fish soup before progressing to whole mackerel and herring - the pair were strong enough to return to the wild.

The pups head for the sea (Cover Images)

They were released on the pebbled shore at Hastings seafront while being watched by the team that helped save them.

The seals were initially rescued by volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, before being transferred to the RSPCA for ongoing care and rehabilitation.

Images from the release show Skittles and Hopscotch making their way down the stony beach and disappearing into the waves that constitute their rightful home.