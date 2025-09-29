Second round of Hailsham community grants still open - deadline fast approaching

Hailsham Town Council is reminding local community groups and charitable organisations not to miss the opportunity to apply for funding in the second round of its 2025 Community Grant Scheme.

With £3,784 still available from the Council’s £16,000 annual grants budget, eligible organisations are strongly encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline.

Funding is open to non-profit organisations, voluntary associations, registered charities and other local community agencies, with grants available to support new initiatives, facility improvements or ongoing projects that benefit Hailsham residents.

While the grants are modest in size, they offer vital support for grassroots projects and local volunteer-led services. The Town Council welcomes applications from groups that meet the funding criteria and can demonstrate a meaningful impact on the community.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

Eligibility Criteria – Please Read Carefully

+ Organisations that were unsuccessful in the first round are eligible to reapply, but must resubmit their full application for consideration.

+ Organisations that received funding in the first round of 2025 are not eligible for this round.

Deadline for Applications

Applications must be submitted by 4pm on Friday 10 October 2025. Submissions will be reviewed by the Finance & Governance Committee in December, with funding decisions announced shortly afterwards.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: “The Town Council is pleased to reopen the grant scheme and provide support for the vital work carried out by local organisations. These small-scale grants can make a real difference to groups delivering events, services and projects that enhance community life in Hailsham.”

“For many years we have been committed to supporting the voluntary sector and continue to assess each application fairly and transparently in line with our published criteria.”

Cllr Colin Mitchell, Chair of the Finance & Governance Committee, added his support: “Our grant scheme is the main way in which the Town Council provides funding and support to the voluntary sector. Most of the time, voluntary groups and charities survive on the generosity of donations from the public, fundraising and the willingness of volunteers to give up their time.”

“Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project. Such organisations are assets to the local community, and I’m proud the Town Council can help them to keep up their excellent work.”