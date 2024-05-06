Second venue required for Horsham Men's Shed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 2016 with the overarching objective of promoting social inclusion amongst men in the Horsham Town area, The Men’s Shed (Horsham) set out ambitious aims from its inception to help combat loneliness, isolation and to promote physical and mental wellbeing, through the provision of a workshop environment.

Members can share and learn new skills, working on individual and collective projects in a supportive, friendly space, regardless of skill level or previous experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such aims align with the founding principles of the global Men’s Sheds movement, recognising the benefits of providing a social and working space for men who are often retired or have suffered a social / occupational discontinuity in their lives.

Tell us your club news.

The data is clear and well documented with men in these categories being at greater risk of suffering ill-health through isolation and loneliness than women. Men are also significantly more likely to die by suicide than women. Whilst the membership is men only, when the need arises, the charity cater for women and young people through the provision of one off sessions, events and special workshop activities

By any standards, since it was first established, the Shed has been a real success story, meeting and surpassing the original objective.

The Shed is now a well-known community facility in the heart of the town with a diverse range of men of different ages from many backgrounds. Since opening it has had more than 200 members of which 80 are currently active, visiting on one or more of the four days the charity is open each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has also diversified, undertaking projects for the community and local charities providing social outings for its members, tool sales and sending much needed tools to Africa.

The group currently occupies the single storey former cadet building owned by the MOD and leased to the charity. Working with the MOD, Shed members renovated this previously unoccupied building which was in very poor condition, creating a main workshop and other rooms for different practical activities such as wood turning and arts and crafts.

The popularity of the Shed, has however started to cause problems for members, which is limited by safety to a fixed number of individuals able to attend on any given day. The building's size limitations also restrict the charity taking on larger community projects. The group are now at a point where they are having to establish a waiting list because of the numbers applying to join.

The problem has been shared with Horsham District Council, who initially identified that the former ‘Artists Studio’ building on Chesworth Farm could present an opportunity for Shed growth, becoming a second site for local members. Following several years of negotiations and a planning application, this location has now been deemed unsuitable by HDC, on the grounds of noise and so the Charity faces another search for a second venue to further grow their membership numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s Shed Chairman, Ben Pickstock said: “Men’s Shed Horsham is providing a significant and voluntary social service for the community and it is very disappointing that we find ourselves in this position after such a longstanding dialogue. We were under the impression that our presence in the underused building alongside the other existing users, would add value for a positive social purpose."

M.S.H. are now appealing to any organisation, business or individual who can identify with the aims of the charity and share their vision, who may have premises in the local area that could be used to facilitate the ongoing activities of the Shed.