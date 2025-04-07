Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The "Secrets of The True CRIME Museum" talk by Joel Griggs, The True CRIME Museum's Curator, is scheduled for Sunday the 11th of May 2025, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at The Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

This event offers an in-depth exploration of the Museum's exhibits and the intriguing world of True Crime.

Event Details:

Title: Secrets of The True CRIME Museum Talk by Joel Griggs (Curator)

Date: Sunday, 11th May 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: The Hastings Museum and Art Gallery

About the Speaker:

Joel Griggs is the Curator of The True CRIME Museum in Hastings, a unique Museum dedicated to the history of crime and punishment. His extensive knowledge and passion for the subject have made him a prominent figure in the field. In a recent interview with METRO, Joel discussed some of the museum's most intriguing exhibits and shared insights into the world of true crime.

Booking Information:

Tickets for this event are available through The True CRIME Museum's official website. Given the popularity of such talks, it's advisable to book early to secure your place.

Additional Information:

For more details about The True CRIME Museum and its exhibits, you can visit our official website or follow our social media channels for the latest updates.