Sedlescombe Village Voice

St Valentine’s day on this Friday, is predominately thought of for couples but I like to think it is for everyone to celebrate, that has loved or been loved in their life. It is not a card or red rose but all the little things that make the world a nicer place. A smile or kind word is worth so much more and available all year round ! .

Don’t miss your opportunity to take part or go along to the next TABLE SALE in Sedlescombe village hall taking place on Saturday February 22 from 10am until 12noon. SELLERS, Tables are available to hire from 9am at the cost of £10each please call 01424 870808 to book yours now. Have an early Spring clean and let those unwanted items make some cash for you. Light refreshments will be available throughout the morning. The number of tables is limited so make sure to book early. All proceeds for the upkeep of your Parish church

St John the Baptist Parish church communion serive on Sunday February 16 is at 10.30am . This is the third Sunday before Lent and usually after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

Are you on the church electoral roll ? if so you should have received information by post or email asking you to complete a new form for the records. Any problem or you would like a form to complete please contact John Crouch , Electoral Roll Officer [email protected]

The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust will be welcoming back BODIAM CONCERT BAND to perform at Sedlescombe village hall on Friday April 4 , you may have seen them in 2024? Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be around 25 musicians raising the roof playing popular tunes and melodies along with a fun music quiz with prizes. The quiz is not compulsory it is just for fun and creates an interesting narrative for the musical programme. A licensed bar will run through the evening and of course, a fabulous raffle. Concert tickets are priced £15 which includes a platter supper, are now available. Numbers are limited for comfort, so please express your interest now by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870475 or email [email protected]

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN . The next film is “House of Gucci “ starring Lady Gaga on Wednesday February 26 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is a very reasonable £6, payable on the door, and you are welcome to use cash or card payments. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out !mation on www.sedlescombescreen .org

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured. Are there any groups in the village who would be interested in “Talks from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission” Across Britain there are war graves and memorials at more than 12,000 locations. From towering and dramatic memorials which bear the names of tens of thousands of missing personnel, to small and intimate local churchyards where perhaps only one service person is commemorated. We are offering you the opportunity to discover more about our work in your area and the connections your local community has to the men and women commemorated there.The CWGC's Public Engagement Co-ordinators work with a network of volunteer speakers to offer a series of free talks on a range of topics about the CWGC. These include: The CWGC – an introduction to our work. Gardening the Globe – the horticulture of the CWGC. Architecture and the Conservation of a Global Estate. The records and archives of the CWGC. You can find more detail about the talks on offer on their website see below. You may also be interested in finding out more about the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation, a charity whose aim is to educate and engage people with the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the inspiring stories of the men and women who died whilst fighting in the two world wars.If you are interested in finding out more, please contact Martin Barry 07812 108941 or you can book a talk via the website:https://www.cwgc.org/talks

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for your donations to date , raising cash and keeping this plastic out of landfill.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.