Selsey salutes Its silent sentinels: coastguards honoured in VE Day 80 Commemorations

While today’s Coastguard is renowned for its lifesaving rescues at sea, during the dark days of the Second World War, their role was transformed into something even more vital. They became the first line of coastal defence, working tirelessly under the constant threat of invasion and air raids. And here in Selsey, they played a defining role in the war effort.

Armed with signal lamps, binoculars and courage, they scanned the waters for German movements and guided RAF rescue missions to downed airmen in the Channel. Their vigilance saved countless lives.

Selsey’s coastline was guarded by three key stations: ‘Thorney’ near Bracklesham Bay, ‘Wallend’ at Church Norton, and ‘Selsey’ itself on the fisherman’s beach. The Bill House tower on Grafton Road and the Marine Hotel also served as lookout points.

Stories of wartime bravery abound, from their close collaboration with the Selsey Lifeboat to daring rescues of aircrew from crash sites along the coast. The waters near Selsey, often used for bombing exercises, became treacherous. Aircraft failures and enemy fire were common. In response, the Coastguard acted swiftly to secure sites, save lives, and deny intelligence to the enemy.

Selsey’s Coastguards were not soldiers — but make no mistake, they were warriors of another kind. Their quiet courage and community spirit shaped the fabric of wartime Selsey and protected it from harm.

After the war, the Coastguard’s work was far from over. As the town emerged from conflict, they helped dismantle defences, cleared hazards, and ensured the waters were safe once more for fishing and visitors alike. By the early 1950s, Selsey’s beaches were bustling again — thanks, in large part, to their efforts.

Their watch continues to this day. In recent years, unexploded wartime ordnance has still been discovered along our coast — from Medmerry Beach to the waters offshore. The Coastguard remains ever-vigilant, standing ready just as they did in 1945.

This VE Day, we invite everyone to look beyond the bunting and street parties — and to remember those silent sentinels of the shoreline.

Come and see His Majesty’s Coastguard take part in Selsey’s VE Day Sail Past at East Beach at 7:10 pm on Thursday 8 May 2025. It will be a stirring highlight of our tribute to the town’s wartime legacy. As the celebrations shine a spotlight on Selsey’s “Heroes of the Shoreline”, join us in honouring those who defended our coast with courage and quiet resolve.

And as night falls…

Gather at East Beach Green for Selsey’s VE Day 80 Civic Ceremony at 8:40pm. Hear moving stories of the Coastguard’s wartime efforts, see historical displays, and stand with your community as we light the Beacon at 9:30pm in a powerful act of remembrance.

Because the story of Selsey’s Coastguards deserves to be heard — not just today, but for generations to come.

1 . Contributed Selsey Coastguard at East Beach in 1943 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Selsey Coastguard at RNLI Selsey Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed 'Selsey' Coastguard Station on East Beach in 1943 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Selsey Coastguard's controlled explosion of World War 2 ordinance at the Medmerry, Selsey Photo: Submitted