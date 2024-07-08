Selsey thatched cottage up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charming, thatched cottage in Selsey is coming up for auction later this month.

Two-bedroom 100 East Street is among 165 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £255,000 to £275,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, July 24.

Situated in the Old Selsey conservation area, the cottage was previously let at £10,800 per annum.

THATCHED: 100 East Street, Selsey.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “Local history suggests this attractive cottage was built in the 1800s by local fishermen and formed part of a development at the time known as the ‘Fishermen’s Quarters’.

“The close proximity of properties and distinctive tightly-knit cottages on shallow plots suggests the original occupiers and community in the area relied upon the sea, rather than the land, for living.

“The cottage has been modernised and extended and offers two bedroom accommodation.

“Most recently let on an assured shorthold tenancy, it has also previously been used as a short term holiday let achieving up to £1,100 per week during peak season.

“Now vacant, the cottage is ideal for an owner occupier or as an addition to a residential property portfolio.”

Selsey is located on the southernmost tip of the Manhood Peninsula which offers some of West Sussex’s best beaches.

Chichester and the A27 are just an eight-mile drive away enabling easy access to Goodwood, Fontwell and the South Downs, with other major road networks and cities beyond.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, July 22 and ends on Wednesday, July 24.