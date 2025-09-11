SEND friendly orchestra in Horsham and Worthing

After an incredible series of sessions last year, West Sussex Music’s inclusive SEND music group is back in two locations. Orchestras Inc. is a creative music group for children and young people, key stages 2 and above (up to 25yrs) with special educational needs or disabilities, and their parents or carers.

This welcoming music activity is open to all children and young people with additional needs, including those attending special schools, those at mainstream schools or colleges with additional needs and those who are home schooled.

Orchestras Inc. meets at Worthing Music Centre based at Bohunt School Worthing or at Horsham Music Centre based at Millais School in Horsham on Saturdays during term time and is open to young people from anywhere with a parent or carer for support.

This term Orchestras Inc. is set to meet at the following locations and dates –

Worthing Music Centre – Saturdays, 10:30 – 11:30

Bohunt School Worthing, 65a Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8AH. Use the entrance off the A24 (Broadwater Road).

Saturday 20 September

Saturday 27 September

Saturday 4 October

Saturday 11 October

Horsham Music Centre – Saturdays 12:30 – 13:30

Millais School, Depot Road, Horsham RH13 5HR

Saturday 8 November

Saturday 15 November

Saturday 22 November

Saturday 29 November

Alison Sutton, Assistant Head and Inclusion Lead at West Sussex Music, said:

“I’m so excited for the return of Orchestras Inc. at Horsham Music Centre. The young musicians and their carers had a wonderful time last year and our team of tutors were hugely inspired by their musical achievements.”

She added: “For many SEN children, verbalising their emotions can be challenging. Music offers an alternative means of expression when they can convey their feelings through melodies, movement, rhythms, and lyrics. This emotional release is invaluable for their mental health and self-awareness.”

Children and young people interested in attending are welcome to come to as many sessions as they like, and all sessions are free. Those who attend a minimum of three of the four workshops will receive a digital badge to reflect what they’ve learnt and achieved.

If you know a child or young person aged 8 years up to 25 years who would like to join Orchestras Inc. please complete the form on the website, found here. You’ll also see here a video which shows exactly what to expect when you arrive at the music centre.

For more information and to register, go here.