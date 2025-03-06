Senlac St Leonards Rotary Club members hear talk on war graves

On Wednesday 5th March 2925 Senlac St Leonard's had a guest speaker Mr Steve Davis who is a Military Grave Restorer.

Mr Davis who is also a Mason spends his time restoring Military Graves which do not come under the Commonwealth War Graves.

A number of these graves go back in history and also can be part of the many conflicts that have happened after WW 2 .

Also, when we had local Regiments, soldiers would often be sent to maintain them, but with passing of the local regiments many memorials are now overlooked, and Mr Davis has taken it upon himself to try and keep them looking well.