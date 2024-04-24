Service held for St Georges Day
Yesterday, St Georges Day, a special service was held in Seaford by the Royal Society of St George.
The service held at St Leonards Church, Seaford celebrated the story of St. George, England’s legendary national hero along with celebrating the bravery and courage of those in our local community.
The service brought together the High Sheriff of East Sussex Lucinda Fraser DL, the Mayor of Seaford Cllr Olivia Honeyman and Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate.