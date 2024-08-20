Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trudi, 44 mum of 2 from Horley, Surrey, has transformed herself from “bag carrier” to a Marathon runner after losing 7 stone with Slimming World.

A family break at Center Parcs was a turning point for Trudi, they all had a great time, but deep down, hidden from her family, Trudi Norman was very sad and upset.

Trudi was so uncomfortable about her size/weight she had to pretend to not like water slides and water chutes, because she feared she was too heavy to go down them.

Trudi says: “This was a regular thing for me, not just on holiday but anywhere that I took the children. I would avoid the trampoline parks - that my kids loved – because I knew my weight was too high to join in. I used to joke with theme park ride attendant about not fitting on the rides, knowing that if I couldn’t fit I had made it “ok” but it really wasn’t ok.”

As a “serial slimmer” Trudi knew that losing weight was going to make her happier, but this time Trudi knew that it had to be different. Trudi decided to join Slimming World, she didn’t tell anyone she was going as she was fed up with telling people that she was starting a new healthy eating plan and failing, again. Trudi thought they’d think ‘here she goes again.’

In May 2022 Trudi nervously entered her local Slimming World group, naturally Trudi was apprehensive, to her it felt like the same old cycle – join, lose weight, have a ‘bad’ week, avoid group to play ‘catch-up’ and not return, then gain the weight she’d lost plus adding a bit more.

Trudi says: “I needn’t have been nervous, I was met with the warmest of welcomes from the Horley Town’s consultant Clare O’Connell and I immediately decided to treat the first group as the beginning of the new me!

"I was already gripped by Clare’s enthusiasm and love for the plan, she made it sound so easy! I was so reassured that I was being told that I could eat to satisfy my – huge - appetite and still lose weight - amazing!”

Trudi committed to a 12-week course of slimming – a true commitment to herself (plus it was bonus to get 2 weeks for free!). Trudi really wasn’t shocked when she got on the scales. At 19 stone 9lb she knew that she had to make a change.

Weeks went by and the weight steadily came off. Trudi took it one meal at a time, one day at a time, one week at a time. She always stayed for IMAGE Therapy (Individual Motivation And Group Experience).

She says: “I enjoyed IMAGE therapy. It was time for me, but more than that, I learned so much.”

Not only did she learn good tips from the other members, but she loved the support and how happy everyone was for each other. And, if there was a gain on the scales, there was no judgement or shame.

By six months Trudi had lost 4 stone. People were commenting about how well she was looking. Trudi felt so much better too, had much more energy, and was sleeping better. She always knew that she had a huge appetite, but this wasn’t an issue with Slimming World.

Trudi says: “I chose great food optimised meals over takeaways and processed foods, as a family we tucked into rice, pasta, potatoes, bolognese, curries – nothing was off limits – just a couple of small changes in the way I cooked!

"On days that I was busy or tired, I’d go to the freezer and grab a frozen meal from the Slimming World range.”

If friends were visiting and the plan was to have a takeaway, Trudi would have the Chicken Tikka from the Slimming World range (available at Iceland). Trudi never felt like she was missing out.

Slimming World’s Body Magic awards inspired Trudi to start running again. She had always enjoyed the freedom of running, and now that she was physically in better shape, she felt that she was able to do this.

Trudi then saw that Slimming World were advertising their precious spaces for the 2024 TCS London Marathon. She decided to complete their application form, thinking ‘they’ll never choose me’. Then in October 2023 Trudi received a call from the Slimming World Head Office offering her a place in the 2024 London Marathon Slimming World Team to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Trudi knew that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. With the amazing support of Slimming World she ran the London Marathon with 16 other amazing and inspirational members, consultants, and employees collectively raising over £50,000 for their charities (Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Research UK, and Irish Cancer Society).

This was one of the proudest moments of her life. During this time, Trudi realised her marathon training was a bit like her Slimming World journey. One run at a time, one day at a time, one week at a time. Whenever she got overwhelmed by the 26.2-mile distance she would remind herself that on that particular day she didn’t need to run 26.2 miles, today is 9 miles or 10 miles, or whatever.

Trudi has now been a member for just over two years and has lost 7 stone. She has gone from a size 24 to a size 12-14. Trudi has never been this weight as an adult. Trudi now loves going to theme parks and inflatable parks with her children, and she loves how much they love her joining in. And the best part? Last summer Trudu went to Butlins with the kids and went on every ride, water chute and slide!

Trudi says: “Now I’m at my chosen target , I, confident that I will stay there forever knowing I’ll continue to get the support I need. Slimming World has honestly changed my life and has given me opportunities that I could never have dreamt of.”

Food before …

Breakfast – white bread toast with butter and jam

Lunch – Baguette with butter, full fat mayonnaise, cheese and ham with crisps

Dinner – Pizza and chicken wings or Lasagne and garlic bread

Snacks – bread, bread and a bit more bread

Food now …

Breakfast – scrambled eggs with spinach and bacon medallions

Lunch – chicken, roasted vegetables and quinoa or jacket potato with salad

Dinner – food optimised lasagne with salad

Snacks – hifi bars, apples, blueberries, eggs

Trudi is now becoming a consultant herself as she is relaunching the Horley Town group on Mondays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

She says: “I can’t wait to start supporting other members on their journey. If I can do it, you really can too. Slimming World’s food optimising plan really makes healthy weight loss possible for everyone.”

For more information on joining Trudi’s group on Mondays at Horley Town Football Club, Anderson Way, RH6 8SP call Trudi on 07901 388847