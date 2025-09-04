Shoppers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Customers in Hove will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Hove Western Road Express store on Western Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

Among the schools hoping to secure the £5,000 is Downs Junior School, which is looking to provide healthy snacks for those who have missed breakfast.

Another school is Hangleton Primary School, which aims to set up a sensory room which will support pupils with diverse needs.

Which of three Hove schools will scoop £5,000 this Saturday?

The third school is St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School, which is looking to introduce wellbeing lessons for all pupils as well as provide supplies for its breakfast club.

Callum Kirkby, store manager at Hove Western Road Express, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.