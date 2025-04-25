Shoreham fundraiser is organising charity ball in memory of friend in a bid to raise £50K for Cancer Research UK

To add to this, a raffle and live auction will take place offering attendees the chance to win exclusive prizes while supporting a great cause. The event will be hosted by the charismatic Aaron James, who will guide guests through the night’s festivities.

The professional organiser and mum of 2 decided to hold events after losing her best friend to Ovarian Cancer in 2013. The first charity ball took place in 2019 on what would have been Claires 40th birthday with Karen channelling her grief at loosing someone close into raising money in the hope for a cure. Karen has poured her heart into making it a success in her friend’s memory, taking inspiration from Claires birthstone (Sapphire) and her fun and glamourous personality to create an evening that everyone can get dressed up for and enjoy. Following the success of this and her 2nd ball in 2022, they are back with another evening not to be missed.

Karen said: “It’s shaping up to be a fantastic fun-filled evening. We’re hoping to take our overall fundraising total past the £50K mark for life-saving research and I hope I can do my friend proud. She would have absolutely loved this. It’s hard to think about all the special moments we won’t get to share together, and that's why I’m doing my bit. Myself and so many others unfortunately understand the importance of Cancer Research UK’s work all too clearly. With so many people affected by this devastating disease, we must do what we can to help ensure more families can enjoy more precious tomorrows.”

In the last 50 years, Cancer Research UK has helped double survival in the UK. The charity is working towards a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Sussex, Sharon Baldwin, said: “Thanks to the dedication and generosity of supporters like Karen, for over 120 years we’ve been making discoveries that have saved countless lives, and which benefit millions of people around the world.

“Karen and her team are an absolute inspiration, who have thrown themselves into organising this event in memory of their friend, Claire. It’s set to be fantastic evening of glitz and glamour and we can’t thank them enough for helping us to fight over 200 types of cancer. We hope people across Sussex will show their support for The Sapphire Charity Ball in whichever way they can. Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.”

(Tickets for The Sapphire Charity Ball must be booked in advance and cost £85pp or £800 for a table of 10. To avoid disappointment, early reservation is recommended as bookings will be dealt with on a first come first served basis.)

For further information or to book tickets, please contact Karen via [email protected].

