Shoreham Port and ScottishPower announce green hydrogen feasibility partnership

Shoreham Port have announced a new partnership with industry leader ScottishPower to explore the development of a renewable green energy production facility. This feasibility study will be conducted under a 12-month Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As a Trust Port with a 265-year history of delivering value to the local community, Shoreham Port are excited about the economic and social opportunities green hydrogen development presents. Having been a certified EcoPort for a decade, these innovations have the potential to support our net-zero ambitions while making a contribution towards decarbonising Sussex and beyond.

ScottishPower and its parent company, Iberdrola, are driving the development of green hydrogen production in the UK by leveraging Iberdrola's global experience and successful track record of delivering green hydrogen production projects in Spain and developing projects across eight countries. Two of ScottishPower’s leading projects in the UK were successful in the Government’s first Hydrogen Allocation Round, which were two of the first three projects to sign Low Carbon Hydrogen Agreements in December 2024. These two projects are the 10MW facility at Whitelee Windfarm and the 15MW facility in Cromarty in partnership with Storegga. Both projects will supply green hydrogen to whisky distilleries and their supply chain in Scotland. ScottishPower is also taking forward a feasibility study for a 100MW production plant at the Port of Felixstowe with support from the UK Government’s Net Zero Hydrogen Fund. ScottishPower is advancing key projects that align with the UK Government’s hydrogen strategy, decarbonising critical sectors through renewable energy.

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis powered by renewable energy. This process splits water (H2O) into its base elements, oxygen (O2) and hydrogen (H2), using an electrolyser powered by green energy sources such as wind or solar. This results in 'green' hydrogen, a clean fuel that produces zero carbon emissions.

While the UK’s fastest route to decarbonisation is transitioning from natural gas to renewable electricity, certain industries and applications are not suitable to be electrified. Green hydrogen is key to displacing both natural gas in heavy industry and diesel fuel in large scale transport solutions, making it vital to a decarbonised future UK fuel mix.

Mark Bradley, Hydrogen Director at ScottishPower said “We are delighted to be working with Shoreham Port to investigate how green hydrogen could help to decarbonise the Port. Shoreham Port is an ideal partner for ScottishPower and Iberdrola as they share our strong commitment to achieving net zero.”

Tom Willis, Chief Executive at Shoreham Port commented “We are pleased to have reached this agreement to explore the feasibility of establishing a green hydrogen production facility here at Shoreham Port. Working in partnership with Department of Energy Security and Net Zero and delivered by Innovate UK, the Shoreham Port Industrial Cluster will shortly be publishing our Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan, this research highlights the key role hydrogen will play locally in achieving net zero and the positive conditions within the cluster for hosting production facilities.”

Tom continued “In ScottishPower we have secured a sector leading partner with the scale and experience to build on the work completed to date and move forward towards a positive final investment decision.”