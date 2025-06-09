Shout out for Lewes Town Crier on Sussex Day!

Lewes Town Crier, Jon Borthwick, will be reciting the traditional Sussex Day cry on Cliffe Bridge on 16th June at 4.30 pm to commemorate Sussex Day in the County Town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time, Lewes Town Councillors are taking the opportunity to say ‘Thank you!’ to their Town Crier for his services in promoting and enhancing the town throughout the year.

Town Crier, Jon Borthwick says, ‘I have wanted to reinstate a proper commemoration of Sussex Day in the County Town of Lewes for such a long time. The Sussex Day cry is really special and this year’s event is, I hope, the start of an annual tradition.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wendy Maples, Chair of the Town Council’s Commemorations and Events Committee says, ‘We are so grateful to our wonderful Town Crier and we want to celebrate Sussex Day. This event – held on the historic Cliffe Bridge – is Jon’s initiative. We want to thank him for this and for all the good things he does for the Town, all year round.’

Jon Borthwick, Lewes Town Crier on Cliffe bridge

The Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Emily Clarke, is expected to offer the Town Crier a thank you basket of local goodies, provided by local shops and services and town councillors.

Councillor Clarke says, ‘I’m looking forward to our Town Crier celebrating Sussex and our Town in his inimitable way and to taking this opportunity to show our thanks.’

Referring to a recent fundraiser at Pells Pool, where the Mayor made a splash in a duck costume and ring float, having been ceremoniously pushed into the pool by the Town Crier, the Mayor added, ‘And as long as the Town Crier doesn’t push me in the Ouse, it’s going to be a great event!’