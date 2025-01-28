Show some love for animals at Raystede this February Half Term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This February half-term, families can enjoy a heartwarming experience at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, where a series of free Family Learning Days will celebrate the special bond between humans and animals.

On Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 February, visitors will be encouraged to follow the trail around Raystede’s beautiful 43-acre site to discover the various ways to the hearts of the many small animals on site.

For example, what will make Ping and Pong the guinea pigs purr with pleasure? And what will make Leo the rabbit binky with joy?

From 10am – 4pm, these Family Learning Days are FREE for all to enjoy, but a ticket must be booked in advance, as numbers are limited, and these events get booked up quickly.

Family Learning Days at Raystede

Other activities for families will include the opportunity to hear more about the lives of the many furry and feathered friends who call Raystede home by joining an animal talk, taking place daily at 11am and 2.30pm.

Plus little ones can have fun creating a Valentine’s Day card for their favourite animal and enjoy some heartwarming films too.

Emma Young, Senior Education Officer at Raystede said: “We believe that the better informed people are about animals and how to care for them, the happier they and their pets will be. By helping people to make good decisions about getting the right pet in the right way makes it less likely that unwanted animals will be handed over to Raystede.

“The welfare needs of small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs are often misunderstood and so our free Family Learning Days provide an opportunity to show how to care for these types of animals.”

Visitors will also be able to claim a 10% discount in the on-site café. Book a Family Learning Day spot to claim this special offer when you spend £10 or more. The café is the perfect spot to enjoy a selection of hot and cold food, drinks, snacks and tasty homemade cakes.

To book a place at the Family Learning Day visit - https://www.raystede.org/family-learning-days/