Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex-based housebuilder Sigma Homes has appointed James Heuerman-Williamson as its new Finance Director.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 25 years of experience in the housebuilding industry, James has previously held senior positions at notable firms including David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes, Crest Nicholson, and Meyer Homes.

James qualified as a Chartered Accountant after an initial career in the armed forces. He began his finance journey in Private Finance Initiative (PFI) schemes, delivering essential infrastructure projects including government buildings, schools and hospitals. His move into residential housing came through Berkeley Homes, where he spent five years refining his expertise in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his career, James has mentored numerous colleagues, helping them progress within the industry and achieve their formal accounting qualifications.

Sigma Homes Appoints New Finance Director, James Heuerman-Williamson.

Personally, James is married and is a father to four daughters. In his younger years, he played a variety of sports and even represented Millwall Football Club as a teenager.

Geoff Potton, Group Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: "We’re thrilled to have James on board at this exciting time for Sigma Homes. His vast experience and leadership in the finance sector will be instrumental as we continue to grow.

"Beyond heading up our finance team, James will play a key role in developing the next generation of finance professionals within the company, helping them to achieve their qualifications and career goals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Heuerman-Williamson, Finance Director at Sigma Homes, said: "I’m delighted to join Sigma Homes, a company highly respected in the Sussex region and has numerous exciting projects in the pipeline. What drew me to Sigma Homes is not only the commitment to building high-quality homes but also the focus on creating vibrant, sustainable communities. This is something I feel strongly about and makes working in the housebuilding industry so fulfilling for me.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Sigma Homes and being a part of their fantastic work."

Sigma Homes currently has six active developments across East and West Sussex and Surrey, including their latest collection of energy-efficient homes in Barns Green, West Sussex. All homes are designed with timber-frame construction to maximize thermal efficiency and achieve high EPC ratings.