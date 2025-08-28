Skydive for St Barnabas Hospice

By Tracy Woodbridge
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
On August 18th 2025 I done something I never thought possible. I skydived 15000 feet in Salisbury.

All to raise much needed money for my local hospice St Barnabas.

I never dreamed in a million years I would ever do this ,for a start I'm terrified of heights and I hate flying!

But after the wonderful care and support my mother Jeannette Copplestone received in her final months before passing away at home, I felt I needed to give something back and I wanted to really challenge myself and raise as much money as possible.

I found it also helped me through the grieving process as it give me a focus.

I felt very nervous, but once I jumped out of the plane with my tandem instructor, it was exhilarating, such an amazing experience, I was so proud I had managed to do it and all for such a good cause

