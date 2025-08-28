Skydive for St Barnabas Hospice
All to raise much needed money for my local hospice St Barnabas.
I never dreamed in a million years I would ever do this ,for a start I'm terrified of heights and I hate flying!
But after the wonderful care and support my mother Jeannette Copplestone received in her final months before passing away at home, I felt I needed to give something back and I wanted to really challenge myself and raise as much money as possible.
I found it also helped me through the grieving process as it give me a focus.
I felt very nervous, but once I jumped out of the plane with my tandem instructor, it was exhilarating, such an amazing experience, I was so proud I had managed to do it and all for such a good cause