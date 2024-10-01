Slater and Gordon partners with Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which supports young children with disabilities in the Southeast is being supported in further developing its much-needed services through a partnership with law firm Slater and Gordon.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity (DVLCC) works with children aged under five who have cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments to help them make the best possible start in life. The charity, based in Chailey, supports hundreds of children and their families each year through providing a wide range of therapies such as physiotherapy, music therapy, speech and language therapy, as well as outreach services. Families travel from across London and the Southeast region to access its specialist support.

To grow its vital services further still, the charity has partnered with Slater and Gordon to help it meet the needs of even more families from across the area.

The law firm is supporting the family outreach team at DVLCC, which works on specific targets for children set in partnership with their parents, and ensures its work is integrated with the wider local authority support services.

Slater and Gordon representatives with the team at Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity

It is also backing the charity’s Lighthouse Project, a new initiative to support parents through a series of group sessions to deliver information and advice, emotional and morale support, as well as providing a social opportunity.

Glenys Creese, CEO of DVLCC, says: “We are delighted that Slater and Gordon recognise the importance of the work that we do, and this new partnership is providing another layer of support for our families, not only offering legal advice and guidance, but also funding a professional mental health and wellbeing group for our parents. It is wonderful that Slater and Gordon recognise the need to support the entire family which is crucial when it involves a child with complex health problems. We are so excited and grateful to be building a close relationship with their team.”

“The work of DVLCC has a huge positive impact on the lives of so many families across the Southeast, and hundreds of children and parents each year benefit from their fantastic work,” says Nisha Sharma, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon.

“Resources for parents of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities can be scarce and support is much needed but hard to find. DVLCC is a lifeline for many of the families who access its services, and we know from hearing first-hand from our clients how vital family outreach and specific support for parents are. We are so pleased to be able to support the DVLCC team in growing and developing its services.”