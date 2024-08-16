Slimming duo congratulated by football star after scoring combined 11st 4lbs weight loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two super slimmers from East Sussex have reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most successful male slimmers after losing a life-changing 11st 4lbs between them.

Gary Taylor, 44, and Richard Lees, 61 secured thier place in the final of Slimming World’s 2024 Man of the Year competition, where they also met former England midfielder and pundit Lee Sharpe.

Gary and Richard were invited after being nominated for the accolade by their fellow Slimming World group members. They were joined by 37 other inspirational male slimmers at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire.

Gary, who slimmed from 16st 1.5lbs to 11st 4.5lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while, yet I just didn’t face up to it. Deep down I wanted to lose weight, but I didn’t want or really know how to ask for help. I’ll admit I was a bit apprehensive about joining a Slimming World group, but I soon started to recommend it to all my mates who wanted to lose weight too. If you told me a few years ago that I would be representing my local Slimming World group at the national finals of the Man of the Year competition, I wouldn’t have believed you – I still can’t really believe it!”

Gary and Richard with footballer Lee Sharpe

Gary says that the support he found at his Slimming World group has been key to his success. He says: “I didn’t really know what to expect when I first walked through the doors, but everyone was warm and welcoming. We’re all there for the same reason – to lose weight and to feel good. Going along every week now just feels like a catch up with my friends, we motivate each other, share tips and recipe ideas and just generally support each other every step of the way.

Richard, who joined Slimming World weighing 20st 9.5lbs now 14st 2.5lbs, continues “I’ve always thought that in order to lose weight I’d have to restrict myself, miss out on things and, worse, that I’d always feel hungry, but I’ve been able to still enjoy my favourite meals like spaghetti Bolognese and Shephard’s pie, I’ve just learnt how to prepare and cook them differently now and if I’m honest I enjoy them so much more.”

As well as losing weight, Richard is more active too. He says: “As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and wanted to try something new. I was really inspired by Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, which encourages you to make small and sustainable steps towards getting more active. I’ve since taken up swimming and walking.”

Lee, who during his career played for Manchester United and Leeds United won three Premier League titles and a total of eight caps for England, is no stranger to success himself. He said he was blown away by the achievements of the men he met at the competition: “As a footballer, health and fitness has formed a huge part of my life, so I know how much effort and dedication it can take to stay fit and healthy – both mentally and physically. It was a pleasure to meet Gary and Richard – I can’t believe their transformations, they don’t look like the same blokes!

“I think a lot of men find it difficult to admit they have a problem with something and then seek the help they need to fix it – and not just when it comes to weight. It’s not an easy thing to do so the guys have my utmost respect. I have to say the food they make looks delicious too – I might have to have a go at a few recipes myself!”

Susie Winchester, who runs the Slimming World groups Gary and Richard attend says she’s incredibly proud of them: “Their determination and motivation has never faded – they are a real inspiration to all of the other members and I hope they inspire other people in East Sussex to join our supportive Slimming World group and take the first step towards losing weight for good. Men often think Slimming World isn’t a man’s world but research shows that men lose more weight than women when they join, as well as dramatically improving their physical and mental health. I’d love to welcome new members to our groups, feel free to call me on: 07496614953 for more information.”

Unfortunately, neither Gary nor Richard were the overall winners of the competition. The national title winner for Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2024 competition will be announced later this month.