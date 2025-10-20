Small donation from Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club helps boy become champion

A small donation from Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club for angling equipment helped spur a young boy on to become a champion for England.

At the Midhurst Rother College Community Day 2025, local Rotary Club member Helen Chapman was surprised and delighted to hear from the young boy’s father, Paul Etherington, what had become of his son following the donation.

In a letter he sent to Helen after the day, he said: “Just to recap on what I was telling you about my son’s amazing journey and a few photos of his accomplishments.

“Back in 2016 I had the pleasure of giving one of your club members David Burton, a lift home in my taxi. We got talking (I’m not sure how) about my son Ethan who is autistic with a sensory processing disorder amongst other things.

"I explained how Ethan who had zero social life and had never shown any interest in sporting activities. He basically found life a complete mystery as he didn’t understand much of the outside world.

“Then one day whilst I was fishing at New Pond, Midhurst, Ethan’s mother brought him up to see me. He showed some interest in what I was doing and asked if he could have a go, which I was more than happy to do, well he showed natural ability and said he would like to take fishing up as a hobby.

“Eager to get Ethan started I looked about for equipment being sold and managed to rustle up some pretty average gear which Ethan was extremely grateful for, next step was to start coaching him and to put him in matches and his progression was very fast, in fact he was talent spotted and ask to join a junior team which was a major step.

“At this point in the conversation David revealed that he was a member of the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club,and asked if there was anything they could do to help Ethan with upgrading his equipment which would help him in his quest to be the best.

“In October I received a letter from club member John Barrett with a donation of £250 which gave Ethan access to buy a more modern, lighter and manageable 16ft pole and this was the turning point for Ethan.

“Since that absolutely generous donation Ethan went from strength to strength and his achievements are: National junior champion x4. Qualified for Fishimania. National Disabled Champion with 1x runner up and 1x 3rd

“He has had 100s of match wins. Has been filmed for a TV show (not released yet). And has gone on to represent England in the world championships in Hungary 2022, France 2023, Bulgaria 2024. And is travelling to Portugal In August representing England for this year’s world angling championship.

“So from your very kind donation it has helped Ethan to achieve his dream and become a top angler who has reached the pinnacle of elite Angling. He has many friends and 4000 followers from all over the world.

“Despite the fact that autism still makes his life difficult, it was that moment of kindness which changed a huge part of his life and for this we both thank you.

“On top of this I personally have been noticed by the Angling Trust and made the Manager of the England Disabled team which is largely a self-funded team and proudly stand with my son in our England Shirts.”