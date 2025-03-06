Small talk saves lives, say Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans

On Tuesday, Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans launched their 2025 Small Talks Saves Lives campaign at Chichester railway station to demonstrate the power of words.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First launched in 2017, Small Talk Saves Lives is an annual campaign that encourages the public to start a simple conversation if they notice someone who doesn’t seem OK at railway stations or other public places (as long as they feel safe to do so). It reminds everybody that they already have a life-saving kit available to them: their words.

Samaritans is running the campaign in partnership with the British Transport Police and Network Rail throughout March. The charity has trained over 31,000 rail staff and British Transport Police in suicide prevention, enabling them to identify and support people in need of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 campaign aims to increase the number of people who feel confident approaching someone they are concerned about. New research released by Samaritans reveals that over half of UK adults (67%) would appreciate someone checking on them by offering words of support if they were struggling to cope. However, nearly half of respondents (40%) admitted to avoiding someone who didn’t look OK because they were afraid of making small talk with them. From this group, 30% said they weren’t sure what to say, while over a third (35%) said they were worried their help would not be welcomed.

Samaritans volunteers with British Transport Police at Chichester station

To mark the beginning of Small Talk Saves Lives on Tuesday, 4 March, a group of volunteers from the Bognor Regis and Chichester branch spent the morning at Chichester railway station. They spoke to passengers about the campaign, highlighting the value of small talk. They also gave out leaflets containing information on how to approach someone who appears to be in emotional distress, including the signs to look out for and how to initiate contact.

The volunteers were joined by members of the British Transport Police and the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Sarah Quail, who were delighted to help the volunteers raise awareness of such an important cause.

Volunteer Rod, who is part of the branch’s railway team and spent the entire morning speaking with passengers, said: “Today at Chichester Station was all about spreading a very positive message to help anyone feel confident enough to get alongside a person who may be in despair. Small Talk Saves Lives explains simple steps you can take, steps which may help get someone on the path from isolation and despair to recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Brady, branch director of Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans said: “Everyone worries about doing the wrong thing, but we know that people would welcome someone checking in on them to make sure they are OK. A little small talk and a simple question like ‘Hey, are you alright?’ can be all it takes to connect with someone who doesn’t look OK. That’s why this campaign is so important, and we would like to thank Chichester station, the British Transport Police, and Mayor Sarah Quail for their enthusiastic support of our cause.”

Volunteer David with the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Sarah Quail

For more information and tips, visit Samaritans.org/smalltalksaveslives or join the conversation on social media using #SmallTalkSavesLives.

You can also keep updated with all of Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans’ activities by following them on X @BognorRegisSams.

Every 10 seconds Samaritans volunteers respond to a call for help. Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit samaritans.org