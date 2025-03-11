Solar farm project will boost wildlife and could cut residents’ bills

The Crowhurst solar farm is proposed by Energise Sussex Coast, a local organisation which aims to end fuel poverty and protect the environment through energy saving schemes in East Sussex.

Crowhurst is a rural village made up of old Sussex farmhouses, and more than 80% of its 335 homes rely on oil heating, with nearly three-quarters having poor energy efficiency ratings. Because of high energy costs, many residents are at risk of fuel poverty.

A recent study found that essential insulation for 200 homes alone would cost around £750,000, while installing air-source heat pumps across the village would require £3.4 million. The solar farm, however, offers a more immediate and community-driven solution - and could provide the funding to make homes warmer for the future.

The proposed solar farm would cover 12.32 hectares and generate around 6.5 megawatts (MW) of electricity - enough to power 2,532 homes a year.

As well as creating power, the site would be transformed into a nature reserve with an increase in habitats with additional hedgerows. Plans include planting a kilometre of new hedgerows, restoring ponds and creating wildflower meadows. Bird and bat boxes, skylark plots and hedgehog homes will also be introduced, making the site a haven for wildlife. Seasonal sheep grazing will continue, ensuring no loss to farming.

The solar farm is designed to directly benefit Crowhurst residents. Energise Sussex Coast explained that the solar farm would be owned and controlled by a not-for-profit community energy co-operative - and any profits generated would go into a Community Benefit Fund for the village.

Profits from the solar farm would be reinvested into the village, and could include funding for insulation and home energy improvements for those at risk of fuel poverty. The project could offer a local energy tariff through partnerships with energy suppliers to offer residents further savings. And residents will even have the opportunity to invest in the community-owned solar company, with potential returns of 5% per year.

Ros Day moved to Crowhurst in 2014 and served on the parish council until 2023, helping to set up the Warmer Crowhurst project which aims to provide affordable, reliable and clean heating to village homes.

On the proposed solar farm, she said: “Long term, I hope that it will help Crowhurst to decarbonise. Having no mains gas supply in the village means most people are on oil heating or electric storage heaters. Although we have a train station and there is now the on-demand flexi-bus, many people are still reliant on cars (mostly petrol or diesel) to get around. The energy from the solar farm may offset some of this and if there is an ongoing monetary benefit that can be used for projects to improve the village, I hope this will help residents to feel ownership.

“I hope that people will look at this project and see how a relatively small scale solar farm can be a good thing for the community.”

It may take some years for the solar farm to get fully connected to the National Grid. In the meantime, a liaison group is exploring further ways to make the most of the energy in the local area, including direct energy supply to the railway line, nearby existing industrial units and even sending energy straight to village homes.

Concerns had been raised about the visual impact of the solar farm, and in response, Energise Sussex Coast has adjusted the design, reducing the number of panels by 25% and moving them further down the site. Enhanced hedgerows and tree planting will provide natural screening, ensuring minimal visibility from Swainham Lane, the only nearby road.

Energise Sussex Coast hopes the project will be a model for how rural communities can take control of their energy future. If approved, it could provide a vital blueprint for other villages looking to move to cleaner energy while boosting local wildlife and benefitting residents.

An Energise Sussex Coast spokesperson said: “Crowhurst residents have been pioneering sustainable futures for many years and we want to support this dynamic local group by creating the kind of nature reserve and solar park that could be a model for every rural town or village to follow. This one would generate an income for the community for several decades and does not have to be permanent.

“The kind of investment needed to make these beautiful Sussex cottages warm, dry, healthy and cheap to heat is huge but a discreet solar project like this can fund it over the next 20 years as well as provide safe wildlife habitats, jobs for local people and clean and secure energy for homes, the railways and local businesses.”

The project is subject to approval by Rother District Council. The plans can be viewed on the council's planning portal with the reference RR/2023/1201/P.

Pictures by John Feltwell.

1 . Contributed Richard Watson of Energise Sussex Coast at Warmer Crowhurst meeting Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed There are plans to create wildflower meadows at the solar farm site Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Kate Meakin of Energise Sussex Coast at Warmer Crowhurst meeting Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed It is hoped the site will become a haven for wildlife Photo: Submitted